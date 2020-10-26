Hershey Trust Co. Takes $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.70. 668,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,026,506. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

