HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) versus ManpowerGroup (NASDAQ:MAN) Head-To-Head Review

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ManpowerGroup and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 2 5 5 0 2.25 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus target price of $78.18, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than HireQuest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ManpowerGroup and HireQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $20.86 billion 0.21 $465.70 million $7.45 10.10 HireQuest $15.88 million 6.42 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Risk and Volatility

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.18% 11.35% 3.45% HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24%

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats HireQuest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,500 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

