Horizen Price Tops $5.64 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $57.78 million and $1.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00043943 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, COSS, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00462106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,238,150 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, COSS, DragonEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

