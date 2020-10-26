Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

