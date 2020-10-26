Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,902 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.18% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

