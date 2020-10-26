Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.50-1.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.49 million, a PE ratio of -473.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

