Hush Trading Down 10.3% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $768,004.12 and $96,188.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00467980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,177,168 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

