Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.9% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

