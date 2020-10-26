iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.11. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 200 shares.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

