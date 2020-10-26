Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $53.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.70 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $228.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.52 million to $230.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.81 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $255.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%.

III has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

