Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells 21,300 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,358,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,352.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 637,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

