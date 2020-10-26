Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 2,281 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,996.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,671. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 335,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.8% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the period.

