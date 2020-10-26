Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 8,669 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $217,809.27.

On Friday, September 11th, Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. 548,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1,053.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 777.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 203,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 169,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 105,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

