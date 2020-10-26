Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:W traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.53. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

