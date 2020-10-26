Insight Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $656,392.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $656,392.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.10 or 0.04322430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00273946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00029836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

