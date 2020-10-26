Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 248,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

