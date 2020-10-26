Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL):

10/14/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Broadstone Net Lease is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,104. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

