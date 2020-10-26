Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 26th (CHA, CHRS, CLBK, CLSK, CMD, COLD, CRH, CS, CSLLY, CSUAY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 26th:

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Get China Telecom Co Limited alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.