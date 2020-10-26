Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS: KZMYY):

10/17/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

10/13/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,782. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

