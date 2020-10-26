IOST (IOST) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, ABCC and BigONE. IOST has a market capitalization of $80.37 million and approximately $39.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.79 or 0.04322322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00276470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00030073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,161,580,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,233,040,267 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BigONE, IDAX, Kucoin, Livecoin, BitMart, Huobi, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Coineal, ABCC, CoinBene, Binance, Bitkub, BitMax, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Upbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DigiFinex, Bitrue, CoinZest, DDEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

