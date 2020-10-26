iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,464 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

