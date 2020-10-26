iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,588,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,112,227. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

