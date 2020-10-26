iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Decreased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 7.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,210,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.41. 442,193 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

