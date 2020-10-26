iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.84. 135,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

