iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 937,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

