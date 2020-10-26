iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,392,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,865,000 after buying an additional 786,053 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $22,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 920.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 538,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. 4,416,052 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

