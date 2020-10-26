IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Head to Head Contrast

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) and IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IT Tech Packaging has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Ranpak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of IT Tech Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ranpak shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of IT Tech Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ranpak and IT Tech Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55% IT Tech Packaging 1.06% 0.66% 0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ranpak and IT Tech Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak $269.50 million 2.66 -$36.20 million N/A N/A IT Tech Packaging $117.61 million 0.13 $2.22 million N/A N/A

IT Tech Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ranpak.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ranpak and IT Tech Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A IT Tech Packaging 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

IT Tech Packaging beats Ranpak on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

