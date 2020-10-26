J2 Global (JCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. J2 Global has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 7.17-7.41 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.17-7.41 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $70.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57.

A number of analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.