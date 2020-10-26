Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.29

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.29 and last traded at $96.54, with a volume of 590029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

