Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.01

Shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 10071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

About Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS)

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

