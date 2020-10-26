Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 11.90-13.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.90-13.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAZZ stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

