JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 44,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. 259,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

