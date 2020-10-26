JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $69.07 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 18.1% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $69,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,935,000 after acquiring an additional 160,631 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.84. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

