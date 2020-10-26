JBJ Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.99. 101,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

