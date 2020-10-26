JBJ Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

WM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.79. 33,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

