Jennifer Piepszak Sells 3,297 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

