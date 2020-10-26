JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000.

BND traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. 52,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

