JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,523 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after acquiring an additional 160,631 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.84. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

