JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.42

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JSR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

