Julie Wainwright Sells 2,527 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $2,035,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 6,997 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $118,879.03.

RealReal stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 884,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,098. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.62. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. RealReal’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

