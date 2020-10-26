Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.20

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JGHAF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

