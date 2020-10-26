Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) Insider Stephen White Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) insider Stephen White bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($133,263.65).

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The company had a trading volume of 17,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158. Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 985.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 928.19.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

