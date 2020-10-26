Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €562.07 ($661.26).

Several brokerages have weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €455.00 ($535.29) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €604.00 ($710.59) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of KER opened at €556.00 ($654.12) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €575.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €506.12.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

