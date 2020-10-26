Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,057 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

