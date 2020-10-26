Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

NYSE PHG opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

