Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

KOP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 310,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,905. The stock has a market cap of $519.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.