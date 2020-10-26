Kusama Price Tops $33.05 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. Kusama has a total market cap of $279.94 million and $106.68 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $33.05 or 0.00256390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00089411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01320978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00131072 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

