Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.32% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $59,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.78.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.