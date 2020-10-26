Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) Shares Down 16.7%

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 131,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 63,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $587,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 million for the quarter.

About Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

