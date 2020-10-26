LCI Industries (LCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $131.71.

Several research analysts have commented on LCII shares. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.